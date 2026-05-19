Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

NEUPRE, BELGIUM (May 23, 2026) Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, delivers a speech among hundreds of attendees during Memorial weekend at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. This ceremony honors the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9703801
|VIRIN:
|260523-O-DY521-4894
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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