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    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery [Image 3 of 6]

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    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

    BELGIUM

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    NEUPRE, BELGIUM (May 23, 2026) Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, delivers a speech among hundreds of attendees during Memorial weekend at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. This ceremony honors the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 10:53
    Photo ID: 9703801
    VIRIN: 260523-O-DY521-4894
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

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