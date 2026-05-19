Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship.
Girls’ Team Captains Natalia Lopez (4 goals, 5 assists) and Gabriella “Ella” Zollman (3 goals, 4 assists) pose for a picture with VHS Coach.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9703772
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-LU220-4829
|Resolution:
|1380x960
|Size:
|441.47 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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