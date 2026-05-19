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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors [Image 3 of 3]

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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

    ITALY

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship.
    Girls’ Team Captains Natalia Lopez (4 goals, 5 assists) and Gabriella “Ella” Zollman (3 goals, 4 assists) pose for a picture with VHS Coach.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9703772
    VIRIN: 260522-A-LU220-4829
    Resolution: 1380x960
    Size: 441.47 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors
    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors
    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    DODEA Europe
    USAG Italy
    IMCOM Europe
    DoDEA Vicenza
    dowea europe

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