Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

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Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship.

Girls’ Team Captains Natalia Lopez (4 goals, 5 assists) and Gabriella “Ella” Zollman (3 goals, 4 assists) pose for a picture with VHS Coach.