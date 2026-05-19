Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship:
• Natalia Lopez – Girls’ Team Captain (4 goals, 5 assists)
• Gabriella “Ella” Zollman – Girls’ Team Captain (3 goals, 4 assists)
• Benedict Morton – Boys’ Team (All Tournament selection)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9703771
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-LU220-3062
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|524.84 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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