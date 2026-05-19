Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

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Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship:

• Natalia Lopez – Girls’ Team Captain (4 goals, 5 assists)

• Gabriella “Ella” Zollman – Girls’ Team Captain (3 goals, 4 assists)

• Benedict Morton – Boys’ Team (All Tournament selection)