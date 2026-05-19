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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors [Image 1 of 3]

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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

    ITALY

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Vicenza High School had three athletes selected to the All Tournament Team during 2026 DoWEA European Soccer Championship:
    • Natalia Lopez – Girls’ Team Captain (4 goals, 5 assists)
    • Gabriella “Ella” Zollman – Girls’ Team Captain (3 goals, 4 assists)
    • Benedict Morton – Boys’ Team (All Tournament selection)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9703769
    VIRIN: 260522-D-A0923-7873
    Resolution: 1183x846
    Size: 288.88 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors
    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors
    Vicenza High School students earn All-Tournament Team honors

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    Caserma Ederle
    DoDEA Europe Schools
    USAG Italy
    IMCOM Europe
    DoDEA Vicenza
    dowea europe

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