(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    Visitors line up to view a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, assigned to the Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, during the Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Yokota Friendship Festival is an annual event held at Yokota Air Base to celebrate U.S.-Japan relations and strengthen ties with the local community. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9703585
    VIRIN: 260516-N-OF444-2247
    Resolution: 4414x2483
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    P-8A Poseidon Flies Over the Kanto Mountains of Tokyo
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery