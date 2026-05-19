P-8A Poseidon Flies Over the Kanto Mountains of Tokyo

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A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, flies over the Kanto Mountains, Japan, May 15, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)