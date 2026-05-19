A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, flies over the Kanto Mountains, Japan, May 15, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9703580
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-OF444-1026
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-8A Poseidon Flies Over the Kanto Mountains of Tokyo [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.