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    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Mary Almy, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, interacts with visitors during the Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Yokota Friendship Festival is an annual event held at Yokota Air Base to celebrate U.S.-Japan relations and strengthen ties with the local community. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9703584
    VIRIN: 260516-N-OF444-2195
    Resolution: 4311x3233
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026

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    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

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