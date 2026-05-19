U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Jacob Forshee, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, speaks with visitors during the Yokota Air Base Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Yokota Friendship Festival is an annual event held at Yokota Air Base to celebrate U.S.-Japan relations and strengthen ties with the local community. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9703581
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-OF444-1094
|Resolution:
|4137x3103
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.