AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, takes part in a briefing on safety procedures for the B-1 Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2026. Healy spent the day with active-duty Airmen from the 7th Bomb Wing and Reserve Airmen from the 489th Bomb Group, learning about the Total Force Integration effort between the two units. The 489th Bomb Group is a geographically separated unit of the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)