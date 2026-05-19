AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, prepares for a flight aboard a B-1 Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2026. Healy and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, visited Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing and the 7th Bomb Wing to discuss ongoing readiness initiatives. The two wings play a Total Force Integration role in supporting bomber readiness and U.S. deterrence commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)