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    AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4]

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    AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, prepares for a flight aboard a B-1 Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2026. Healy and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, visited Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing and the 7th Bomb Wing to discuss ongoing readiness initiatives. The two wings play a Total Force Integration role in supporting bomber readiness and U.S. deterrence commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9702883
    VIRIN: 260520-F-YH293-1298
    Resolution: 5427x3618
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Air Force Reserve commander
    489th Bomb Group
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