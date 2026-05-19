AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, takes part in a static tour of a B-1 Lancer with Airmen assigned to the 489th Bomb Group at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2026. Nuñez and Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, spent the day with active-duty and Reserve Airmen at Dyess to hear their concerns, learn about Total Force Integration efforts and offer insight into maintaining readiness in the bomber community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)