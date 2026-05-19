AFRC leadership visits Dyess Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, commander of Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, take part in a lunch discussion with 489th Bomb Group Airmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2026. Healy and Nuñez visited to hear from Airmen about the unit’s role in recent U.S. engagements overseas and answer questions about its potential role in the B-21 Raider transition. The 489th Bomb Group is a geographically separated unit of the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The 307th Bomb Wing is the only unit in the Air Force currently flying two bomber platforms, the B-1 Lancer and the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)