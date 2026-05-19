Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Glorie Agdalpen, a member assigned to the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, May 3, 2026. The CMSAF held an all-call to emphasize the Air Force's three priorities: readiness, modernization, and Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)