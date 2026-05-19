Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe speaks with service members assigned to the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, May 3, 2026. The CMSAF held an all-call to emphasize the Air Force's three priorities: readiness, modernization, and Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)