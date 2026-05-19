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    Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

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    Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe answers a question from a member assigned to the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, May 3, 2026. The CMSAF held an all-call where members are able to ask questions directly to the Air Force’s most senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9702868
    VIRIN: 260503-F-ZV906-1109
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen
    Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen
    Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen

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