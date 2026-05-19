Air Force’s top enlisted leader visits Hill AFB, highlights Reserve mission and Airmen

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe speaks with service members assigned to the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, May 3, 2026. The CMSAF held an all-call to emphasize the Air Force's three priorities: readiness, modernization, and Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe speaks with service members...... read more read more

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HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah— Chief Master Sergeant of the Air ForceDavid Wolfevisited the 419th Fighter Wing to meet with Airmen, discuss priorities shaping the force, and highlight the critical role Reserve Citizen Airmen play in national defense.

The visit underscored how the 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base’s Reserve F-35 unit, contributes to combat readiness through its integration with active-duty partners in the Total Force.

Wolfe began the visit with the wing’s command team, where discussions focused on operational tempo, readiness, and the evolving demands placed on Reserve forces. Leaders emphasized the wing’s ability to generate combat airpower while balancing the unique challenges of part-time service.

Following the briefing, Wolfe recognized two Airmen for outstanding performance, presenting coins to Senior Airman Angeline Munguia, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Amanda Detterbeck, 419th Operations Support Squadron.

He later addressed Airmen during an all-call, where he outlined the Air Force’s priorities of readiness, modernization, and taking care of Airmen and their families.

“Technology matters, but people are what make the difference,” Wolfe said. “If we invest in our Airmen and give them what they need to succeed, they’ll deliver every time.”

The all-call transitioned into a question-and-answer session, giving Airmen an opportunity to speak directly with the Air Force’s senior enlisted leader. Topics included career progression, force development, and how new operational concepts will affect the future fight.

Wolfe also met with a small group of Airmen over lunch, where conversations focused on the realities of Reserve service, including balancing civilian careers, family life, and military commitments. The discussion provided senior leadership with direct insight into the experiences of Citizen Airmen at Hill.

The visit concluded with Wolfe attending an NCO and senior NCO induction ceremony, where he addressed the newest members of the enlisted leadership corps.

“This is where leadership becomes real,” Wolfe said. “You’re the connection between what senior leaders expect and what happens on the flight line. How you lead will shape your Airmen and the mission.”

Wolfe’s visit reinforced the importance of strong enlisted leadership, mission readiness, and continued investment in Airmen to ensure the 419th Fighter Wing remains prepared to meet evolving global challenges.