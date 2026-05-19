Members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CERFP team collaborated with Providence Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon, for a day of decontamination training on May 19, 2026. After classroom and hands-on training, the hospital staff worked on an accident scenario involving a collapsed structure in which bags of powder lye (Sodium Hydroxide - NaOH) were ruptured and became airborne due to wind, adjacent to a commercial zone and transit stop. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9702402
|VIRIN:
|260519-Z-CH590-1695
|Resolution:
|5481x3928
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKIE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.