Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stine provides feedback during training with members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CERFP team, who collaborated with Providence Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon, on May 19, 2026, for a day of decontamination training. After classroom and hands-on training, the hospital staff worked through an accident scenario involving a collapsed structure, with bags of powder lye (Sodium Hydroxide - NaOH) ruptured and carried by the wind, adjacent to a commercial zone and a transit stop. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9702396
|VIRIN:
|260519-Z-CH590-1204
|Resolution:
|6111x3894
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKIE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.