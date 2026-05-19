The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training

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Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stine provides feedback during training with members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CERFP team, who collaborated with Providence Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon, on May 19, 2026, for a day of decontamination training. After classroom and hands-on training, the hospital staff worked through an accident scenario involving a collapsed structure, with bags of powder lye (Sodium Hydroxide - NaOH) ruptured and carried by the wind, adjacent to a commercial zone and a transit stop. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)