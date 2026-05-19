The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training

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Members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CERFP team collaborated with Providence Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon, for a day of decontamination training on May 19, 2026. After classroom and hands-on training, the hospital staff worked on an accident scenario involving a collapsed structure in which bags of powder lye (Sodium Hydroxide - NaOH) were ruptured and became airborne due to wind, adjacent to a commercial zone and transit stop. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)