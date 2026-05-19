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    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training [Image 1 of 12]

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    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training

    MILWAUKIE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stine provides feedback during training with members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CERFP team, who collaborated with Providence Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon, on May 19, 2026, for a day of decontamination training. After classroom and hands-on training, the hospital staff worked through an accident scenario involving a collapsed structure, with bags of powder lye (Sodium Hydroxide - NaOH) ruptured and carried by the wind, adjacent to a commercial zone and a transit stop. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9702391
    VIRIN: 260519-Z-CH590-1015
    Resolution: 5831x3939
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: MILWAUKIE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training
    The Oregon National Guard's 102nd CERFP collaborates with Providence Milwaukie Hospital on decontamination training

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    Decontamination Training
    Providence Hospital
    102nd CERFP
    Oregon National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard

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