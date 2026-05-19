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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

    VAVA'U, TONGA

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jessica McCollum, commanding officer, Lt. Ryan Burk, executive officer, and Lt. j.g. Evan Burk, operations officer assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), host Penisimani Vainikolo, acting governor of Vava’u, and representatives from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Revenue & Customs, Tonga Tourism Authority, Tonga Police, and His Majesty’s Armed Forces aboard the cutter in Vava’u, Tonga, May 19, 2026. The visit occurred after the Hollyhock crew conducted bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with Tongan Royal Navy officers in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9702366
    VIRIN: 260519-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 6291x3924
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: VAVA'U, TO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

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    Tonga
    Vava'u
    Hollyhock
    Operation Blue Pacific
    Kingdom of Tonga (Tonga)
    tour

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