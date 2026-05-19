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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga [Image 5 of 6]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

    TONGA

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Tongan Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Toetuu Vaka and Sblt. Lehopoame Palaki pose for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alan Moriwaki, a boatswain’s mate assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), while preparing for bilateral maritime law enforcement operations in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 18, 2026. The Hollyhock crew worked with Tongan partners and made port calls in Nuku-alofa and Vava’u, Tonga, as part of their first Operation Blue Pacific patrol, which commenced in April. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9702365
    VIRIN: 260518-G-G0214-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: TO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

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    TAGS

    Shiprider
    Hollyhock
    Operation Blue Pacific
    Kingdom of Tonga (Tonga)
    Bilateral maritime law enforcement
    Tongan Royal Navy

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