U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

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Tongan Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Toetuu Vaka and Sblt. Lehopoame Palaki pose for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alan Moriwaki, a boatswain’s mate assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), while preparing for bilateral maritime law enforcement operations in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 18, 2026. The Hollyhock crew worked with Tongan partners and made port calls in Nuku-alofa and Vava’u, Tonga, as part of their first Operation Blue Pacific patrol, which commenced in April. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)