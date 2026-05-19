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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga [Image 3 of 6]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

    TONGA

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jessica McCollum, commanding officer of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), scans the ocean while working with the Tongan Royal Navy in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 15, 2026. The Hollyhock crew conducted two bilateral maritime law enforcement boardings with Tongan Royal Navy officers, conducting safety checks, reviewing documentation, inspecting gear, and verifying catch on board commercial fishing vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9702362
    VIRIN: 260515-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 603.91 KB
    Location: TO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

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    TAGS

    Shiprider
    Tonga
    Hollyhock
    Boardings
    Operation Blue Pacific
    Bilateral maritime law enforcement

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