U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

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U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jessica McCollum, commanding officer of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), scans the ocean while working with the Tongan Royal Navy in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 15, 2026. The Hollyhock crew conducted two bilateral maritime law enforcement boardings with Tongan Royal Navy officers, conducting safety checks, reviewing documentation, inspecting gear, and verifying catch on board commercial fishing vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)