U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tongan Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Toetuu Vaka and Sblt. Lehopoame Palaki pose for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Elkhan Bagirov, a crew member assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214), while preparing for bilateral maritime law enforcement operations in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 18, 2026. When deployed in support of Operation Blue Pacific, the Hollyhock’s presence and unique authorities reinforce security and stability in Oceania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Yoeli Barrientos)