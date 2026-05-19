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Team Fairchild personnel applaud during the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The ceremony was held to honor the memory of the six crew members and one individual on the ground who lost their lives during the aircraft crash on March 13, 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)