A Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard bugler plays "Taps" to conclude the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The playing of "Taps" is a military custom that serves as the final, ultimate salute to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in service to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9702026
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-FG548-1239
|Resolution:
|5907x3938
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team memorial [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.