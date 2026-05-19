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A Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard bugler plays "Taps" to conclude the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The playing of "Taps" is a military custom that serves as the final, ultimate salute to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in service to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)