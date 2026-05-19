Team Fairchild personnel listen to remarks during the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The memorial stands as a permanent tribute to the six crew members and one person on the ground who tragically lost their lives when a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft went down on March 13, 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9702023
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-FG548-1043
|Resolution:
|5904x3936
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team memorial [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.