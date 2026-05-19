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    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team memorial [Image 1 of 5]

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    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team Fairchild personnel listen to remarks during the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The memorial stands as a permanent tribute to the six crew members and one person on the ground who tragically lost their lives when a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft went down on March 13, 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9702023
    VIRIN: 260521-F-FG548-1043
    Resolution: 5904x3936
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team memorial [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial
    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial
    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial
    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial
    Fairchild AFB rededicates 1987 &quot;Thunderhawk&quot; Demonstration Team memorial

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