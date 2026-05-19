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Team Fairchild personnel listen to remarks during the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The memorial stands as a permanent tribute to the six crew members and one person on the ground who tragically lost their lives when a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft went down on March 13, 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)