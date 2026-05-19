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A Fairchild Air Force Base honor guardsman performs a bell ceremony during the 1987 KC-135 "Thunderhawk" Demonstration Team Memorial Rededication Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 21, 2026. The bell was rung seven times to honor each life lost in the tragic accident on March 13, 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)