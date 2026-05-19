Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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A scene from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House with cadets from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy is shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)