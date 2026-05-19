A scene from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House with cadets from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy is shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9701376
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-OK556-2708
|Resolution:
|4610x2832
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 15 of 15], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
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