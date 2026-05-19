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    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 3 of 15]

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    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard stand in formation during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 16, 2026. The Challenge Academy is a program for at risk youth who are facing challenges in traditional high schools that offers a focus on academics, physical fitness, and life skills (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9701388
    VIRIN: 260516-A-JJ764-6036
    Resolution: 5639x3759
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Tyler Rickenbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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    U.S. Army Reserve photo by Captain Tyler Rickenbach

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