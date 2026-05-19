(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House with cadets from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy is shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9701408
    VIRIN: 260516-A-WT217-8115
    Resolution: 932x1315
    Size: 683.29 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 15 of 15], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery