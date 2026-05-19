A cadet assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy looks out at the community during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 16, 2026. The Challenge Academy is a program for at risk youth who are facing challenges in traditional high schools that offers a focus on academics, physical fitness, and life skills (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9701386
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-JJ764-6496
|Resolution:
|5535x3690
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Tyler Rickenbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
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