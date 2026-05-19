Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets support Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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A cadet assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy looks out at the community during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 16, 2026. The Challenge Academy is a program for at risk youth who are facing challenges in traditional high schools that offers a focus on academics, physical fitness, and life skills (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach)