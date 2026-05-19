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    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Albertson, former division senior enlisted adviser, place a wreath at the base of the Military Mountaineer Monument during the Memorial Day ceremony May 21, 2026, at Fort Drum, N.Y. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:07
    Photo ID: 9701123
    VIRIN: 260521-A-XX986-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Memorial Day, IMCOM, AMC, WHC

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