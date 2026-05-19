10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony

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Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Albertson, former division senior enlisted adviser, place a wreath at the base of the Military Mountaineer Monument during the Memorial Day ceremony May 21, 2026, at Fort Drum, N.Y. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)