Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Albertson, former division senior enlisted adviser, place a wreath at the base of the Military Mountaineer Monument during the Memorial Day ceremony May 21, 2026, at Fort Drum, N.Y. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9701118
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XX986-1003
|Resolution:
|4035x3712
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
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