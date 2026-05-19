Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Albertson, former 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser, addresses the audience during the Memorial Day ceremony May 21, 2026, at Fort Drum, N.Y. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9701117
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|3278x3712
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
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