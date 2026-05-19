Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:07 Photo ID: 9701117 VIRIN: 260521-A-XX986-1002 Resolution: 3278x3712 Size: 2.79 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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This work, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.