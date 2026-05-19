The Fort Drum community, alongside 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers, Gold Star family members, and distinguished guests, gathered in Memorial Park on May 21 to observe the annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9701120
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XX986-1004
|Resolution:
|4817x2890
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony
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