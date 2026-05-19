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    260515-A-ZN169-1521 [Image 9 of 11]

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    260515-A-ZN169-1521

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Todd Shepherd, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director, drives the ball off the tee on Hole 2 of the Wilcat Course during the Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciation Golf Tournament held May 15, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9701119
    VIRIN: 260515-A-ZN169-1521
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260515-A-ZN169-1521 [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Retiree Appreciation Days
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