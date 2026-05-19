Todd Shepherd, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director, drives the ball off the tee on Hole 2 of the Wilcat Course during the Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciation Golf Tournament held May 15, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:17
|Photo ID:
|9701119
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-ZN169-1521
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260515-A-ZN169-1521 [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post recognizes its military retirees
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