Golfers hit an approach shot at the Fort Jackson Golf Club during the Retiree Appreciation Days Golf Tournament held May 15 at Fort Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:17
|Photo ID:
|9701151
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-ZN169-1566
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260515-A-ZN169-1566 [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post recognizes its military retirees
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