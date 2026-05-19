Post recognizes its military retirees

Photo By Robert Timmons | Golfers prepare to load their carts to tee off at the Fort Jackson Golf Club during the Retiree Appreciation Days Golf Tournament held May15 at Fort Jackson. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Timmons | Golfers prepare to load their carts to tee off at the Fort Jackson Golf Club during...... read more read more

“It’s a beautiful day here on Fort Jackson,” said Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, to a group of retirees attending the Retiree Health and Benefits Expo at the Solomon Center, May 16.

“It’s a pleasure to be here, it’s a great event,” he added while opening up the final event of Fort Jackson’s Retiree Appreciation Days. “It is just a matter of time before (Garrison) Command Sgt. Maj. (Brie) Kotula, and I join our teammates here as retirees. I am looking forward to joining that next team.”

A host of other agencies were represented at the Expo aimed at providing information to retirees about benefits and services provided for them. Those agencies included Moncrief Army Health Clinic who provided health screenings and counseling booths. ID Card services was open that day as well as the Exchange and Commissary who held special sales.

Retiree Appreciation Days is an annual three-day event aimed at honoring the military retirees for their service to the nation. The Columbia, South Carolina area is home to a large number of military retirees who access services at Fort Jackson.

The event started May 14 with a retiree breakfast and a special recognition at a Basic Combat Training graduation event where retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey, South Carolina’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs, gave keynote remarks.

A Retiree Golf Tournament highlighted the second day with the Expo completing the third and final day.

“For more than 250 years, America’s Army has defended this Nation and our way of life,” McCaffrey said. “The lineage of service is represented on the field today and by those in the stands. Career Soldiers who are transitioning or have transitioned to become Soldiers for Life, and new Soldiers stepping into the gaps in the line after their departure is illustrative of both our Army’s and our Nation’s journey.”

He thanked the retirees for all they have done for the country.

“You have served in peace time and in war, and you depart active service that made a lasting impact most appropriately captured by the hundreds of new Soldiers that now take your place,” McCaffrey said. “Our Nation owes you our collective gratitude.”