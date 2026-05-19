Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:17 Photo ID: 9701149 VIRIN: 260515-A-ZN169-1555 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.54 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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