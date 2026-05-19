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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Navy members conduct airfield damage repair training on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. STORM FLAG brings together Air Mobility Command and joint service partners in a seamless, integrated training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9700705
    VIRIN: 260513-F-VD052-1121
    Resolution: 4228x2615
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

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