Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

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U.S. Air Force and Navy members conduct airfield damage repair training on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. STORM FLAG brings together Air Mobility Command and joint service partners in a seamless, integrated training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)