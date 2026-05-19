U.S. Air Force and Navy members conduct airfield damage repair training on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. STORM FLAG brings together Air Mobility Command and joint service partners in a seamless, integrated training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9700705
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VD052-1121
|Resolution:
|4228x2615
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.