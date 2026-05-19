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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 4 of 5]

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kane Cavanaugh, 19th Combat Air Base Squadron heavy equipment operator, discusses an airfield damage repair scenario on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The rigorous training allowed both forces to learn from one another while ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of the United States military, joint force allies, and other partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9700684
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VD052-1106
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

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