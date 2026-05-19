U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kane Cavanaugh, 19th Combat Air Base Squadron heavy equipment operator, discusses an airfield damage repair scenario on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. Cavanaugh utilized the joint training with Air Force and Navy members to test their ability to effectively fix a damaged airfield in a prescribed time period simulating a realistic-scenario they could see in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9700697
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-VD052-1062
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.