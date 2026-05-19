Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

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U.S. Air Force and Navy members conduct a joint Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The two services teamed up to synchronize best practices and expertise to ensure a realistic and effective training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)