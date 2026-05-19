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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Navy members conduct a joint Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) on May 11, 2026, during STORM FLAG 26-07 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The two services teamed up to synchronize best practices and expertise to ensure a realistic and effective training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9700693
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VD052-1038
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07
    Airmen, Sailors train for Rapid Airfield Recovery during STORM FLAG 26-07

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