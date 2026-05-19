Hill AFB Police Week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kimberly Hornsby Wagnor, Concerns of Police Survivors Utah Chapter, speaks during a National Police Week closing ceremony hosted by the 75th Security Forces Squadron May 15, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Hornsby Wagnor spoke about her experience as the widow of a fallen law enforcement officer. National Police Week is observed annually in May to honor law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)