Hill AFB Police Week 2026

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U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members post the colors during a National Police Week closing ceremony hosted by the 75th Security Forces Squadron May 15, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. National Police Week is observed annually in May to honor law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)