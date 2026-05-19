Hill AFB Police Week 2026

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Defenders from the 75th Security Forces Squadron stand at attention as the names of fallen law enforcement members are called out during a ceremonial guard mount for the National Police Week closing ceremony May 15, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. National Police Week is observed annually in May to honor law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)