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    Hill AFB Police Week 2026 [Image 14 of 18]

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    Hill AFB Police Week 2026

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Capt. Rusty Carkhuff, 75th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, speaks during a National Police Week closing ceremony May 15, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. National Police Week is observed annually in May to honor law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9700688
    VIRIN: 260515-F-EF974-1147
    Resolution: 7070x4713
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hill AFB Police Week 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Police Week
    75th SFS
    75th ABW
    Hill AFB

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