U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sharon Sherlock, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa aerospace physiology program manager, participates in a hypoxia familiarization trainer demonstration during an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The simulator works in conjunction with a Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device to safely replicate hypoxia symptoms and improve emergency response training for aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9699978
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-NT235-1237
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kacie Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.