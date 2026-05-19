Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sharon Sherlock, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa aerospace physiology program manager, participates in a hypoxia familiarization trainer demonstration during an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The simulator works in conjunction with a Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device to safely replicate hypoxia symptoms and improve emergency response training for aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)