Aerospace Physiology Training Team reestablishes training capabilities at Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chloe Eicher, 52nd Operations Support Squadron current operations assistant flight commander and aerospace physiologist, speaks at an aerospace physiology ribbon-cutting event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. The aerospace physiology program enhances aircrew readiness through hypoxia familiarization and physiological emergency training. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:09
|Photo ID:
|9699974
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-NT235-1146
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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